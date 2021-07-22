JUST IN: Police Arraign Ohakim’s ‘Ex-Mistress’ Accused Of Exposing Private Parts In Video

Ms Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, alleged ex-mistress of former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, was on Thursday arraigned before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on allegations of false information, among other charges.

The Inspector-General of Police, who instituted the case against her, alleged that she, “between late 2017 and mid 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, intentionally exposed your genital organs and intentionally caused distress to other parties and that you did so with a selfie video with intention of deriving sexual pleasure from such act and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 26(3) of the Violence against persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.”

Part of the 4-count charge reads: “That you, Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, ‘F’, of 7B, Emelda Estate, Apo, Abuja, on or about the 14th August 2020, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court did furnish police authorities with false information via allegations in a petition by your solicitors, AGALA & AGALA Chambers, to a public servant against (1) Dr Ikedi Ohakim (2) Chinedu Okpareke on allegations of criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life, punishable with imprisonment, which could not be substantiated and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 140 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria.”

But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges as read out to her before Justice Halilu Yusuf.

Her lawyer, I.O Nweze, then applied that the court should grant his client bail since she had been in police cell since her arrest on July 8.

But the prosecutor, R.F. Dimka said that even if the court decides to grant her bail, it should be with stringent conditions because sequel to her arrest, she had refused to honour police invitation.

Meanwhile, Nweze informed the court that the same matter was at the Federal High Court, Maitama, and that the Attorney-General of Federation had already taken over the matter from the police.

“This matter is the same substance with what is available at the Federal High Court and it has been taken over by the Attorney General of Federation and it was said that the police does not have the right to continue the case when the AGF has taken over the matter,” he said.

On his part, Justice Yusuf stood down the matter for 20 minutes in other to rule on the application for bail.