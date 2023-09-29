JUST IN: Police Arrest Samlarry Over Mohbad’s Death

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amid ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of the popular Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has taken Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, into custody.

The NPF made the announcement via a tweet late Thursday, September 28, 2023: “Update From Lagos State Police Command: Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.'”

Advertisement

Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, had sparked outrage from the public with many calling for investigation into the cause of his death.

The late singer’s former record label, Azeez Fashola, popularly known Naira Marley, and socialite, Samlarry, are suspected to be instrumental to his death. Both have, however, denied involvement.

Update From Lagos State Police Command:



Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation. #justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 28, 2023

Mohbad was laid to rest on September 13, barely 24 hours after his death.

Advertisement

Last week, the Lagos Police Command disclosed that an autopsy had been completed on Mohbad’s remains, with the results still pending.

The autopsy, performed after the singer’s body was exhumed, aimed to shed light on the cause of his sudden demise.

Following Mohbad’s death, protests erupted among youths in Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo states, who voiced their suspicions that there might be more to the story than initially met the eye.

They called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the musician’s passing.

In response to mounting pressure and concerns, the Lagos State Judiciary announced plans to initiate a coroner’s inquest into Mohbad’s death, scheduled to commence on September 29, 2023.

Advertisement

The inquiry, led by Magistrate T. A. Shotobi, will be conducted at the Candide-Johnson Courthouse in Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Justice Mojisola Dada, the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, issued the directive for the inquest in response to a request made by Femi Falana (SAN), a prominent rights activist and owner of Falana and Falana Chambers.

In a letter dated September 26, Falana had called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

The coroner’s inquest aims to uncover the truth behind the young artist’s demise and provide answers to his grieving family members and fans.