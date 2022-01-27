JUST IN: Police Confirm Robbery Attack On Bullion Van In Delta

Delta State Police Command has confirmed a robbery attack on a bullion van belonging to a yet-to-be identified bank.

The state’s police spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

Edafe said the command could neither confirm if the robbers made away with cash nor the identity of the bank whose van was attacked because the command was still gathering details of the incident.

“The report is true, but there are conflicting reports as to whether the bullion van was empty or not…It is what I cannot confirm for now,” Edafe said.

He said the command needed more clarity to authoritatively speak on the incident and promised to issue a statement on the incident in due course. He, however, added, “What I can confirm right now is that there was no casualty”.

The Punch had reported that the armed men shot at the van and destroyed its windscreen, thereby gaining access to the money in it.

The medium said an undisclosed amount of money was carted away.