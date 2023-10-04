JUST IN: Police Declare New Suspect In Mohbad’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command has issued a wanted notice for Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, as he failed to comply with a police summons.

The invitation was part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

This comes after Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, returned to the country and was detained to aid in the investigation related to his former signee’s death.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, announced that due to Primeboy’s non-compliance with the police summons throughout the investigation into Aloba’s death, he has been declared wanted.

“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest,” the statement read.

MOHBAD: LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND DECLARES PRIMEBOY WANTED



Following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police… pic.twitter.com/2DE84ahwfZ — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) October 4, 2023