JUST IN: Pressure Mounts On INEC As YIAGA Africa Calls For Independent Review Of Questionable Election Results

Yiaga Africa, a non-profit civic hub of change-makers and in-depth research, has called for an independent review of questionable 2023 presidential election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission so far.

The Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo tweeted the suggestion on Tuesday, days after his organization on February 26, told relevant stakeholders and the United Nations Development Program that they are in possession of “accurate data” on the election results.

The firm equally threatened to expose the electoral umpire (through a press conference) if it manipulates the polls.

On Tuesday, Itodo, who is one of the board of trustees at Yiaga Africa, stated that an independent probe of the announced results is urgently needed.

“A commitment and consensus for an independent review of questionable election results are critical at this point. This includes issuing modalities for the review of those results. #NigeriaDecides,” he tweeted while YIAGA shared the tweet.

Recall that the European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria 2023 had said it observed an alleged lack of transparency on the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission at the early and critical stage of the presidential election process with regard to the function of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System, BVAS.

The EU also urged parties to seek redress on any allegation against INEC, by legal means.

Also, political parties like the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party, and African Democratic Congress have called for the cancellation of the collation and the resignation of the INEC chairman, Mahmud Yakubu.

But the electoral umpire in Abuja has remained unmoved and is going ahead with collation, by 3:30 pm today.

The INEC chairman, Yakubu, had equally denied allegations of overvoting and insisted that collation cannot be stopped.