JUST IN: Prof Agbazuere, Ex-Abia Chief Of Staff, Wins PDP Ticket For Isiala-Ngwa North/South Federal Constituency

By Tayo Olu

Professor Anthony Chidi Agbazuere, the former Chief of Staff to Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the Isiala Ngwa North/South House of Representatives seat in 2023.

Agbazuere was declared winner at the PDP primaries held on Sunday to elect State House of Assembly and House of Representatives candidates for the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Agbazuere, a human rights and constitutional lawyer, was the General Manager of the Abia State Passenger Insurance Manifest and Safety Scheme, ASPIMS.

He had served as Commissioner for Information and Strategy under the administration of former Governor Theodore Ahamefule Orji.

