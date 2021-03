JUST IN: Protest At NASS As Workers Demand Implementation Of Financial Autonomy For State Assemblies

65 SHARES Share Tweet

There is an ongoing protest at the National Assembly over the non-implementation of financial autonomy for state assemblies in the country.

Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) are currently picketing the main entrance of NASS to demand immediate implementation of the law granting autonomy to the state assemblies.

This is a developing story…