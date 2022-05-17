JUST IN: Protesters Storm FCTA, Demand Compensation For Kpokpogiri After Demolition Of N700m Mansion

Supporters of Joseph Egbiri well known as Prince Kpokpogri on Tuesday stormed the Federal Capital Territory Administration to demand that he should be compensated by the government after the demolition of his N700m mansion.

The group which was led by the Chairman of Nigeria Justice League, Jude Levinus stormed the FCTA and barricaded the Minister’s gate.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Kpokpogri on Saturday cried out for help after the Federal Capital Development Authority demolished his mansion which he claimed was worth over N700m.

He also went live on Instagram to show the moment the FCDA began demolishing the property located in the Guzape area of Abuja.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as, ‘Solidarity forever, what sin did Prince Kpokpogri commit to warrant demolition of his N700m mansion.’ and ‘Abuja belongs to all of us not only the north, give justice to Prince Kpokpogri now before it’s too late,’ among others

The group also submitted a two-page letter which contained their demands to the Permanent Secretary.

The letter reads, “We have been advocating for the human rights of persons living within Abuja and its metropolis irrespective of their religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

“Our main aim is to make Abuja a city for all persons to live in without any form of discrimination, acrimony or threat.

“Just in the early hours of Saturday, 14th May, 2022 we received with rude shock the news of illegal, sudden and calculated demolition of a highbrow building worth over N700m located at Guzape Hills and belonging to Comrade Prince Joseph Kpokpogri.

“The unfortunate demolition was done by officials of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) accompanied by men of the Nigeria Police Force and NSCDDC.

“There are records that the demolition has left scores of persons injured, hospitalized, while rendering Prince Kpokpogri homeless.

“It is obvious that the attacks and demolition succeeded with the tacit approval of the Minister of FCT in the person of Hon. Musa Bello. Little wonder, the men who came to demolish the building said they are acting on ‘order from above’.

“We condemn these infringements in very strong terms, and call on the Federal Government to take immediate steps to redress these injustices by compensating, resettling and rehabilitating the displaced Prince Kpokpogri without further delay.

“It is our demand that the Minister should show how a mansion on a hill inside an estate was built on the highway. We want him to also prove that the house was not approved by the FHA, FCDA and the Ministry of FCT.

“We are surprised that there was no prior notice before the demolition. Even if notice was given to Prince Kpokpogri, why was he not allocated an alternative land or building in Abuja before the illegal demolition?”