Just In: PSC Extends Deadline For Police Constables Recruitment By One Month

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

The Police Service Commission has extended the deadline for the ongoing 2022 Constables Recruitment application by one month.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani on Sunday.

The recruitment portal originally scheduled to be closed on September 26, will remain open to applicants until October 26, the commission said.

Ani said the development is to give more time and accommodate all interested applicants.

The commission thereafter advised eligible applicants who were unable to apply to take advantage of this extension.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring that nobody interested in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force will be denied the opportunity.

“The Commission will also not deviate from its established Policy of conducting a transparent and merit driven Police recruitment based on defined rules and regulations. Applications are free and at no cost,” the statement read.

