JUST IN: Queen Elizabeth’s Health Raises ‘Deep Concern’ In UK

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Photo Credit: The Royal Family Website

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom has announced concerns regarding the health of Queen Elizabeth II (96).

Her health issue was disclosed in a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Queen will be under medical supervision for now.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss received the news with grief, adding that the nation is concerned with the development.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she tweeted.

Recall that the Queen had since Tuesday presided over the dissolving of the outgone PM’s ( Boris Johnson) cabinet while appointing Truss.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 around February 2022.

In March, she was said to have recovered from it.

