JUST IN: Regina Daniels Welcomes Second Child With Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has welcomed her second child with her billionaire business mogul, Ned Nwoko.

Her husband shared this news on his Instagram on Wednesday: “it’s a double celebration today for the family as Moon turns two years.

“It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today, Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. The family is over the moon.”

The actress also shared her joy, saying “Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s lifetime companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name.

“Coupled with the fact that they share same birthday…. I am so blessed @princemunirnwoko you got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies”

The couple welcomed their first child, Munir Nwoko, on June 29 2020.