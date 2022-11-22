JUST IN: ‘Resume Voter Registration’ — Abuja Court Orders INEC

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered to resume voter registration despite the commission’s earlier explanation on the need to end the exercise to afford it ample time to weed out all invalid registrants before the 2023 presidential election.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja gave the order while ruling in a suit brought before it by one Anajat Salmat and three others, reports Channels TV.

According to the medium, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered INEC to continue the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise until 90 days before the 2023 general elections.

THE WHISTLER recalls that INEC had ended the exercise on July 31, 2023, after the same court dismissed a suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the commission’s initial plan to end the CVR exercise on June 30.

Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee, had explained that suspending the CVR exercise will allow INEC enough time to clean up its register using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) under a constricted timeframe.