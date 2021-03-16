JUST IN: Rivers Lecturer Regains Freedom After 3 Weeks Of Abduction

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Dr. Jones Ayuwo, a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, has been released after being held captive for over three weeks by his abductors in Port Harcourt.

THE WHISTLER gathered the lecturer was kidnapped on February 21 in Andoni while on his way from a Bible translation meeting in the state.

However, it is uncertain if ransom was paid to the kidnappers for his release.

The Rivers State Command confirmed that he was released early hours of today.