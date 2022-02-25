JUST IN: Russia Gives Ukraine Condition For Ceasefire, Surrender!

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the Russian military operation in Ukraine will only stop if its military will lay down its arms.

Lavrov disclosed this during a press briefing while conflict rages on contrary to the warnings of foreign nations.

Lavrov sides with President Vladimir Putin to say that his directive in Ukraine was targetted at suppressing “neo-Nazis” regime, of the current administration of the country.

Earlier, a Russian ambassador to Canada had said that economic sanctions from Western nations led by the United States will have no effect on Russia’s action in Ukraine.

The US, however, believes otherwise.

US President Joe Biden, in a national address on Thursday, maintained that the wide range of sanctions against Russia is working and will negatively affect Putin in the long run.

Former US president Barack Obama agrees with Biden on the recent sanctions on Russia but noted that the negative effect will spread to other countries.

“There may be some economic consequences to such sanctions, given Russia’s significant role in world energy markets. But that’s a price we should be willing to pay to take a stand on the side of freedom,” Obama stated on Facebook page on Thursday.

