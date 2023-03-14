JUST IN: Russian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Near Ukraine
A Russian fighter jet and a United States drone have collided in space over the Black Sea bordering Ukraine.
U.S. Air Force General in the region, James Hecker, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,’
“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash,’ he said.
It is not clear what led to the development but Ukraine has been a war center following the country’s invasion by Russian forces.
There is no immediate reaction from the Russian side at press time.