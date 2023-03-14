JUST IN: Russian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Near Ukraine

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Russian fighter jet and a United States drone have collided in space over the Black Sea bordering Ukraine.

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force General in the region, James Hecker, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,’

“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash,’ he said.

It is not clear what led to the development but Ukraine has been a war center following the country’s invasion by Russian forces.

There is no immediate reaction from the Russian side at press time.