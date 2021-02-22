JUST IN: ‘Sad Day’ In Italy As Ambassador Killed In DR Congo – Minister

Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, said the country’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Luca Attanasio and a soldier have been killed in the host country.

In a tweet on Monday, Maio said the nation was thrown into sadness because of the development.

“It is a dark and sad day for Italy. We learned with great dismay and immense pain of the death of our Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and of a soldier of the Carabinieri, Vittorio Iacovacci,” he tweeted.

He vowed that Italy would not rest until what led to their deaths was unravelled.

“Two State servants that were ripped from us with violence in the performance of their duty. The circumstances of this brutal attack are still unclear and no effort will be spared to shed light on what happened,” he added.

Reacting to the development, the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Sophie Wilmès, said that the diplomats were killed while carrying out international duty.

“In violation of international law, a @UN convoy was attacked in eastern DRC,” she said in a tweet.