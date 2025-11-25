JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu Presents N4.2tn Budget For 2026

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday presented the 2026 budget estimates of N4.2tn to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Tagged “The Budget of Shared Prosperity,” the proposed spending plan consists of N2.2tn capital expenditure (52%) and N2 trillion recurrent expenditure (48%).

According to the sectoral breakdown, education is allocated N249bn, health receives N338bn, while environment is earmarked N235bn.

The government also set aside N1.47tn for economic affairs, covering infrastructure, agriculture, and related sectors. Housing gets N123bn, public order and safety is allocated N147bn, social protection receives N70 billion, and recreation is allocated N54bn.