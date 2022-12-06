JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu Rejected DNA Test Demanded By Man Who Claims Governor Is His ‘Biological Father’ – Lawyer

A senior lawyer, John Aikpokpo-Martins, has said that in his case at the Effurun High Court in Delta State, the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has refused to undergo a DNA as requested by one Emmanuel Sanwu-Olu who alleged before the court that the governor is his biological father.

In the SUIT NO: EHC/148/2022, filed by Aikpokpo-Martins on behalf of the young man, his client had claimed that the current governor while working at a private company operating in Delta State from 1994 to 1995, dated and impregnated his mother, Grace Moses and disappearred.

He claimed that while he was growing up, he began to ask his mother about his father.

He further alleged that when the Governor began to show up on television, someone drew his attention to the fact that the defendant bears Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, he saw similarities between him and the governor and showed videos to his mother who confirmed he was his father.

His lawyer said, through his application that the governor has refused to give his client attention.

He, therefore urged the court for the following reliefs, :

“A declaration that the Defendant is the biological father of the Claimant begotten from Madam Grace Moses of Oleri, Delta State.

“An order directing and compelling the Defendant to acknowledge and accord the claimant all the rights of a son in accordance with all the laws applicable whether customarily, statutorily or constitutionally.

“An Order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further denying the parenthood of the claimant.”

On Tuesday, Martins stated via his Facebook page that the governor has filed an objection refusing to urdergo a DNA test.

“With Emmanuel Sanwu-Olu at the Effurun High Court today. Emmanuel the acclaimed son of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State had approached the Delta State High Court claiming that the Governor is his biological father and requested the Governor to waive his constitutional immunity and undergo a DNA test to confirm his (Emmanuel) paternity.

“Surprisingly and shockingly, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in response filed processes refusing to waive his immunity and undergo a DNA test. The case was adjourned to 17th January, 2023 to hear the objection of the Governor.”