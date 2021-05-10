JUST IN: Security Forces Rescue 30 Abducted Muslim Worshippers In Katsina, 10 Missing

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Security forces have rescued no fewer than 30 Muslim worshippers reportedly abducted by suspected bandits on Monday in Katsina State.

The state’s police spokesperson, Isah Gambo, confirmed the development in a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Gambo said some armed men had stormed a newly built mosque at the outskirts of the town and abducted about 40 persons.

The worshippers were said to have been observing their Tahajjud at a mosque located in Jibiya town of the state.

Gambo said: “May 10, 2021, at about 12:00 hrs in the morning, bandits in their numbers went to the outskirts of the town, where they surrounded a newly built mosque and abducted about 40 worshippers who came out to do night prayers, but on getting the report a combined team of police, military, vigilante and members of the community, ganged up and went after the hoodlums.

“They were able to rescue 30 of the abducted persons. This morning we conducted a head count in the area and we discovered that 10 of the worshippers are still missing. Right now, we are trying to find the location of these 10 persons”.