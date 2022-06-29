JUST IN: Senate Confirms All 7 As Ministers-Designate

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed all seven ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for screening and confirmation.

Those screened and confirmed were Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State; Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- Ebonyi State; and Goodluck Nanah Opiah – Imo State.

They were confirmed after being screened by the “committee of the whole” chaired by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The ministers-designate will replace those who resigned to pursue political bids.

Those who resigned were Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Mines and Steel, Uche Ogah; former Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; and a former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura.