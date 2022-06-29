JUST IN: Senate Confirms All 7 As Ministers-Designate

By Isuma Mark
Senate President Ahmad Lawan

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed all seven ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for screening and confirmation.

Those screened and confirmed were Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State; Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- Ebonyi State; and Goodluck Nanah Opiah – Imo State.

They were confirmed after being screened by the “committee of the whole” chaired by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The ministers-designate will replace those who resigned to pursue political bids.

Those who resigned were Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Mines and Steel, Uche Ogah; former Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; and a former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

