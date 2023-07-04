Just In: Senate Confirms THE WHISTLER Report As Mwadwon Defeats Tambuwal To Emerge Minority Leader

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator Simon Mwadkon has emerged Senate Minority Leader on Tuesday, after defeating Senator Aminu Tambuwal despite spirited attempts to outsmart his political rival, Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State Governor.

Advertisement

The announcement was made on the floor of the Senate at resumption of plenary.

Both Wike and Tambuwal camps lost out as they failed to concede to each other following a long drawn struggle.

Others who emerged after the Plateau lawmaker are Oyewumi Olalere, who was announced Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokocha as the Senate Minority Whip and Rufai Hanga as the

Senate Deputy Minority Whip.

“The minority caucus of the senate is made up of about seven political parties and have come up with their leadership so I will proceed to announce [the names],” Akpabio said.

“Senator Simon Mwadkwon, minority leader; Oyewumi Olalere, deputy minority leader; Senator Darlington Nwokocha, minority whip; and senator Rufai Anga, deputy minority whip.”

Advertisement

This paper had reported that the political rivalry between Wike and Tambuwal may work against both, even as some PDP chieftains had wanted Abdul Ningi.