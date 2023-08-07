JUST IN: Senate Confirms Wike, Edu Others Ministers

Confirmation of ministerial nominees as ministers has begun as the senate has confirmed former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and former National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu.

Also confirmed is Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo representing Ondo State.

They had been screened by the red chamber.

The president is expected to announce portfolios to all the ministers next week.

The confirmation is ongoing in the red chamber.

More to follow…