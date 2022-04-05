JUST IN: Senate Extends 2021 Budget Implementation To March

As against the promise that the budget implementation would be reverted to the January-December calendar year, the senate on Tuesday extended the implementation of the 2021 Appropriation Act from 31st March to 31st May 2022.

The 2022 budget was initially passed and reverted to the January-December calendar circle but a letter for alteration from the executive forced the senate to embark on the fresh amendment, resulting in a fresh Appropriation Act.

The senate bowing to the executive request then amended the Act to extend the implementation year from 31st December 2021 to 31st March 2022.

Re-extending the implementation at Tuesday’s plenary followed a bill sponsored by Senate Leader, Senator Yayah Abdullahi (Kebbi North) seeking fresh amend to the 2021 Appropriation Act.

The Senate thereafter suspended Rule 78(1) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended), to enable the Upper Chamber to expeditiously introduce and pass the bill.

In his justification, Senator Abdullahi observed that the extension will be in principle as in actuality, the constitutional provision which provides for January 1st to December 31st will stand as contained in Clause 12 of the provisions of Section 318 of the Constitution.

“As you are aware, the 2021 Virement of the aggregate sum of N276 billion was approved for several MDAs by the National Assembly in December, 2021 along with 100 percent release of the 2021 Capital Budget of the MDAs,” he explained.

He said, “A significant portion of the releases to the MDAs has been utilized following the extension to 31st March, 2022.

“In view of the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion, it is expedient to grant further extension of the expiration clause to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2022 budget hence the need to extend the implementation year form 31 March 2022 to 31st May 2022.”

The bill to amend the 2021 Appropriation Act was, thereafter, passed sequel to its consideration by the Committee on Supply.