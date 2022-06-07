JUST IN: Senate Leader Dumps APC After Losing Primary Election

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after losing his erstwhile party’s governorship ticket in Kebbi State.

Abdullahi, the current Senator representing Kebbi North Senatorial District of Kebbi State, was until his defection the Majority Leader of the 9th Senate.

The lawmaker’s media aide, Muhammad Jamil Gulma, confirmed his defection to the oppositipn party on Tuesday.

Recall that the former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, had similarly resigned his membership of the PDP after failing to get the party’s governorship ticket in Abia State.

Abaribe cited illegality, impunity and hesitations in decision-making as his reasons for leaving the PDP.