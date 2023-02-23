JUST IN: Sergio Ramos Drops Emotional Farewell Message After New Coach Forced Him Into Retirement

Sergio Ramos has announced his retirement from Spanish duties after new coach, Luis de la Fuente, said he will not be part of his plan for the future of the team.

Ramos who is Spain’s most-capped player made the announcement on Thursday at 36.

He has 180 caps for Spain winning 2010 World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Ramos said he retired from international football with a “heavy heart” Following a call from the new coach.

The 36-year-old was not part of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and his last appearance was in March 2022.

Ramos said, “Football isn’t always fair. The time has come. Time for me to say goodbye to the Spain national team. To La Roja.

“This morning, I received a call from the current head coach who informed me that I am not and will not be part of his plans, regardless of how I perform or what I do in my career.

“With a heavy heart, it’s the end of a road that I hoped would stretch out further and which would end with a better taste in my mouth, on a par with all the success we achieved with La Roja.

“I honestly believe that this journey deserved to end at my own choosing or because my performances were not at a level worthy of our national team. Not due to a question of age or other reasons that, although I have not heard them directly, I have certainly felt. Because age in itself is not a virtue or a defect; it’s just a number that is not necessarily related to performance or ability.

“I admire and envy players like (Luka) Modric, (Lionel) Messi and Pepe. They are the essence of tradition, values, meritocracy and justice in football. Unfortunately, it won’t be like that for me because football isn’t always fair and football is never just football.”