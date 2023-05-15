JUST IN: Singer Seun Kuti Arrested For Assaulting Police

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested popular entertainer Seun Kuti over an assault on a police officer in uniform in Lagos State.

He was arrested by operatives of the Lagos Police Command on Monday.

The singer was seen in a video in handcuffs entering into the Yaba Panti correctional centre. The police said he is to be detained pending his arraignment.

On Saturday, Kuti was filmed repeatedly manhandling the officer, based on a defense that the operative had threatened his life and his family members.

The video had stirred reactions on various social media platforms as many Nigerians called for his arrest and prosecution.

Consequently, the Inspector General of a police, Usman Baba had ordered his arrest while the Police Service Commission asked that he be arraigned immediately to restore public confidence in the police and maintain orderliness across the country.