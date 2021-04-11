JUST IN: South-East Govs Meet In Owerri Over Rising Insecurity

Governors of the five south-eastern states of Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi are currently meeting in Owerri, the Imo state capital, to deliberate on rising insecurity in the region.

Those expected to attend the meeting include the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozortha, and heads of other security agencies.

The governors, security chiefs and other stakeholders are expected to find lasting solution to the escalating security threats across the five states.

More details to follow…