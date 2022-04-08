JUST IN: SSANU, NASU Extend Warning Strike By Two Weeks

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of Education and Associated Institutions have extended their warning strike by two weeks.

The non-academic staff had commenced their strike at midnight on Sunday, March 27 after announcing that the strike was necessitated by the failure of the Nigerian Government to react to its earlier letter threatening to commence an industrial action if its demands were not met.

The news of the extension was contained in a circular signed by the SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi.

The circular titled ‘Re: Commencement of two-week warning strike’ was addressed to the chairmen of NASU and SSANU in universities and inter-university centres.

The circular read in part, “Deriving from the failure of the Federal Government to act positively on the ongoing warning strike, JAC hereby directs members to continue with the warning stoke for another two weeks, hoping that within the period the government wi11 be in a position to address these issues.

“However, if the present situation persists, members of NASU and SSANU will be adequately informed about the next line of action before the expiration of the additional two weeks.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the unions first declared in a memo that they would embark on a warning strike due to the government’s failure to meet their demands.

“In view of the nonchalant attitude of the government to our demands, this is to direct our members in all universities and inter-university centres throughout the country to commence a two-week strike by midnight of Sunday, 27 March 2022, in the first instance as earlier conveyed to the federal government in our letter.

“Please note that the two-week warning strike should be comprehensive and total as no concession should be given under any guise,” the memo read.