JUST IN: Sunday Igboho’s Counsel Makes U-turn On Yoruba-Nation Agitators, Resigns

Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq., one of the counsels for Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, on Sunday resigned from providing further legal representation to him and his supporters.

Olajengbesi was the main lawyer for a number of detained yoruba nation agitators and Igboho’s aides particularly before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.



He said, “This is to officially announce my resignation as counsel involved further in any matter relating to Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and the Yoruba Nation Agitators.

“As a firm, we are satisfied with our little best in contributing to providing legal solutions and representations to Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and associated Yoruba Nation Agitators as far as ensuring the protection and enforcement of their rights in this matter,.”

He stated that he was able to secure the release of 12 Igboho supporters from the custody of the State Security Service (SSS), and also secured the release of a herbalist “unlawfully” arrested and detained by the SSS.

His announcement comes after backlash in some quarters regarding his recent stand against calls for boycott of forthcoming elections in Osun and Ekiti state.

He stated that he will no longer support separatists, but added that his firm will conclude the ongoing trial of Sunday Igboho’s aides only.

” We have two persons with on-going terrorism trials at the Federal High Court and our firm will dutifully continue and close the trial having commenced their matter.

“While thanking everyone, particularly Chief Yomi Aliyu SAN for the opportunity, and freehand service, Dr. OLASUPO Ojo for his fair leadership and Chief Femi Falana for allowing his industry to be tapped and for the moral support, I most respectfully wish to now step aside.

“I have stated ab initio that the scope of my work will only be within the purview of my professional duty as a lawyer to Sunday Igboho and his aides . I am a strong believer in constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights which includes the right to self-determination but I am not a Yoruba nation agitator nor a member of any like organization.

” My reaction to Prof. Akintoye was not to undermine the Yoruba struggle but is based off my personal convictions which I am entitled to. I do hope my friends in the struggle will allow me enjoy the benefit of my right to such a choice as a person of thought and conscience.

“Thank you.

Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.,

Managing Partner,

Law Corridor.,” he stated.