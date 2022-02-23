JUST IN: Super Falcons Beat Cote d’Ivoire, Secure Nations Cup Ticket

The Super Falcons have defeated Cote d’Ivoire to book a place in the TotalEnergies 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Nigeria national women’s team on Wednesday defeated their rivals by a lone goal in Abidjan.

With the result, the Lady Elephants of Cote d’ Ivoire lost 3-0 on aggregate.

Recall that the Lady Elephants had denied the Falcons the opportunity to feature at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which later held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had lost 2-0 to the Nigerian female team back at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

For the Falcons, the victory mark their 12th WAFCON spell. They have won nine out of the 12 appearances.

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie earlier in the game denied the Ivorians a chance to narrow the lead when she saved a penalty.

But the Falcons sealed their victory in the 87th minute courtesy of a goal scored by Esther Okoronkwo.