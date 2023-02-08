JUST IN: Supreme Court Fixes February 15 To Hear Arguments On Old Naira Notes Usage

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, fixed February 15 for hearing on the main application challenging the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria regarding the usage of the old naira notes.

A seven member panel led by Justice John Okoro, adjourned for hearing after temporarily halting the February 10 naira swap deadline of the CBN, in an exparte motion instituted by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states.

The states argued that the old naira notes should be in use after the deadline because the new notes are not sufficiently in circulation.

Ruling on the motion on Wednesday, Justice Okoro, granted the prayers saying “An order of Interim Injunction restraining the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction”.

The apex court fixed February 15 for parties to argue on the time frame on the naira swap.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the federation is a defendant in the case.