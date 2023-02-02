JUST IN: Survivor’s Legs Cut Off, Two Dead As Building Collapses In Abuja

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead after a three-storey building collapsed in the Gwarimpa of Abuja, THE WHISTLER can report.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, the uncompleted building collapsed around 12 pm on 7th Avenue, Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja, on Thursday.

So far seven persons have been pulled out from the rubble while several persons are still trapped in the building.

Of the seven persons pulled out, two were confirmed dead while four survived with varying degrees of injury.

An official who didn’t want to be mentioned said: “We have been here for over two hours. We are still rescuing people. We have removed about five people alive and two dead victims. But many people are still calling their relatives from under the rubble.

“Rescue operation is currently ongoing at 2:41 pm. Over seven people have been rescued with two not looking stable, five in stable condition, and two others waiting for medical confirmation. The location is in Gwarinpa close to H-Medix, around Charlie boy 7th Avenue.”

Advertisement

Another eyewitness told THE WHISTLER that one of the survivor’s two legs had to be amputated to pull him out of the building.

Personnel of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), amongst others, are on the ground as rescue operations are still ongoing.