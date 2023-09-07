JUST IN: Suspended Osun Poly Rector Returns With Court Injunction Amidst Cheers

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The suspended Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, has returned to his office with a court injunction, prompting jubilant celebrations among the institution’s staff on Thursday.

Odetayo had been suspended from his position by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration on allegations of abuse of office and corruption, a decision that had sparked protests and strike actions among the institution’s staff.

Following his suspension, the state government appointed Mr. Kehinde Alabi as the Acting Rector but the move was met with opposition from the union leaders of the institution.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) alleged that the governor intended to replace Odetayo with his kinsman from Ede, cautioning against the appointment of Mr. Alabi, stating, “If Odetayo is suspended, the deputy rector should be the one to replace him, not even Mr Alabi, who is yet to hold the position of chief lecturer.”

Meanwhile, Odetayo had taken legal action to challenge his suspension by the state government, and an injunction was granted to him, allowing him to maintain the status quo until the lawsuit’s final determination.

More details to follow…