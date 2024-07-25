JUST IN: Tinubu, APC Governors Meet As Hardship Protest Looms

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum at the Presidential Villa in Abuja as national protest over hardship looms.

The meeting, which commenced shortly after 1 PM, comes amidst escalating calls for nationwide protests against economic hardship.

While the official agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed, it is speculated that the discussions may be linked to the upcoming protests scheduled from August 1 to 10.

The protests, organised under the hashtag ‘#EndBadGovernance,’ have gained momentum on social media, although the organisers have not publicly identified themselves.

The meeting follows a recent meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum held on Wednesday night and comes after the abrupt cancellation of the National Economic Council (NEC), meeting, which was originally slated for noon on Thursday.

Presence of key government personnel at the meeting, including National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, and Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.