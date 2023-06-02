JUST IN: Tinubu Appoints Akume, Gbajabiamila As SGF, Chief Of Staff

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Senator George Akume, immediate past Minister of Special Duties, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Also picked is Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff to the president.

A statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information on Friday announced the appointments.

It said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).”

THE WHISTLER had reported Tinubu would immediately appoint the SGF, CoS and other key aides that do not require legislative clearance in order to run the government until the 10th Assembly is inaugurated.