JUST IN: Tinubu Appoints Ukraine-Trained Yakubu Pioneer CEO Of National Social Investment Agency

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

Advertisement

The appointment, which is pending Senate confirmation, is part of President Tinubu’s determination to actualize his Renewed Hope agenda, said the presidency.

The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was created in 2015 to ensure the equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth, and women.

To give it a legal and institutional framework, the Muhammadu Buhari administration signed a bill establishing the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) on May 22, 2023.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s media adviser, said Yakubu has extensive experience in social investment program management.

“Mrs. Delu Bulus Yakubu is a recipient of a Masters’s degree in agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years’ worth of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

Advertisement

“President Tinubu expects the new appointee to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at NSIPA, in his determination to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration,” said the presidential aide.

The programmes under the NSIPA include:

N-Power programme — an initiative aimed at building the skills of youth and promoting entrepreneurship.

Government enterprise and empowerment programme (GEEP) — an intervention to address the challenges of access to credit facilities and to provide soft loans to Nigerians through the trader moni, market moni and farmer moni initiatives.

National home-grown school feeding programme (NHGSFP) — an initiative to provide one nutritious meal a day to public primary school pupils to increase school enrolment, reducing the incidence of malnutrition.

Conditional cash transfer (CCT) programme — an initiative to provide cash transfers to vulnerable households as grants.