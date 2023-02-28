JUST IN: Tinubu Files Suit To Prevent PDP, LP, ADC Others From Stopping INEC Collation Of Results

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has filed a suit against the Labour Party, LP, the African Democratic Congress, ADC and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to stop them from halting the ongoing collation of the presidential election results.

The election which was conducted on Saturday, February 25 has been a subject of controversy, following alleged refusal of INEC to upload results to the central server.

Tinubu is projected to win the election based on results from states.

But other political parties, citing infractions, have pulled out of the collation exercise with a flurry of press conferences on Tuesday.

But sensing that the parties may head to court to halt the process, the APC has filed a suit against them in order to allow the collation process to continue.

In the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Kano and marked FHC/KN/CS/43/2023, the Action Alliance and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined as defendants while the Vice Presidential of the APC, Kashim Shettima, was also listed as plaintiff.

The restraining order filed by the plaintiffs in a motion on notice alongside the originating summons, seek the court to make the order restraining the defendants from stopping the collation and announcement of the results because “damages will not adequately compensate for the injury that may be occasioned on the Plaintiffs if by the Defendants stop the collation of the result.”

