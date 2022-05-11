JUST IN: Tinubu First Aspirant To Submit Presidential Forms To APC After Securing 370 National Delegates

One of the leading aspirants for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has secured 370 signatures of National Delegates on his forms and successfully submitted the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to the party.

One of the conditions given by the party as requirement for all aspirants is to secure 370 delegates across the country for any form to be valid.

Each aspirant must secure 10 signatures of statutory delegates from each state and the Federal Capital Territory, that will be voting on the party’s May/June presidential primary.

Even though he was not the first to obtain the N100 million forms, Tinubu on Wednesday scaled the hurdle when he successfully filled and submitted the forms to the party at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor was represented by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, amongst other supporters.

There are 28 presidential aspirants on the platform of the APC.