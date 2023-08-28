JUST IN: Tinubu Orders Visa Freeze For Gov’t Officials Attending UNGA ‘Without Direct Participation Proof’

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In an apparent move to cut down needless costs, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to halt the processing of visas for all government officials intending to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York without concrete proof of their direct participation in the official schedule of UNGA activities.

This directive was announced through a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The United Nations General Assembly, an annual event that gathers leaders and representatives from across the world, provides a platform for discussions on critical global issues, diplomatic negotiations, and international cooperation.

Ngelale said, “To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

“By this directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event. Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

“The President wishes to affirm that, henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation.”