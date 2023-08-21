JUST IN: Tinubu Swears-In Umahi, Alake, Others As Ministers

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently administering the oath of office to about 45 ministers-designate to formally commence their duties in the new administration.

Advertisement

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Yusuf M Tuggar was among the first batch of five ministers-designate to take the oath as he was sworn in as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Following him was Joseph Utsev, who was sworn in as the Minister of Water and Sanitation Resources. Muhammad A. Pate took the oath as the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

Among the dignitaries present are Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Below is the updated list of the ministers and their designations.

Ministry of Niger Delta Development: Abubakar Momoh Minister Of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy: Bosun Tijani Minister Of State, Environment: Ishak Salako Minister Of Finance and Coordinating Minister of The Economy: Wale Edun Minister Of Marine and Blue Economy: Adegboyega Oyetola Minister Of Power: Adebayo Adelabu Minister Of State, Health and Social Welfare: Tunji Alausa Minister Of Solid Minerals Development: Dele Alake Minister Of Tourism: Lola Ade-John Minister Of Transportation: Saidu Alkali Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Minister of Works, David Umahi Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo Minister of Youth: (Pending) Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources: Ekperikpe Ekpo Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources: Heineken Lokpobiri Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo Minister of Budget and Economic Planning- Atiku Bagudu Minister of State, FCT- Mariga Mahmoud Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation- Bello Goronyo Minister of Agriculture- Abubakar Kyari Minister of Education- Tahir Mamman Minister of Police Affairs- Ibrahim Geidam Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar Minister of Interior- Bunmi Tunji-Ojo Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare- Ali Pate Minister of State, Steel and Development- Maigari Ahmadu Minister of Steel and Development- Shuaibu Audu Minister of Information and National Orientation- Muhammed Idris Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice- Lateef Fagbemi Minister of Labour and Employment- Simon Lalong Minister of State, Police Affairs, Inman Suleiman Minister of Special Duties- Zephaniah Jisalo Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation- Joseph Utsev Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security- Aliyu Abdullahi Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy- Hannatu Musawa Minister of Defence- Muhammed Badaru Minister of State for Defence- Bello Matawalle Minister of State, Education- Tanko Sununu Minister of Housing and Urban Development- Ahmed Dangiwa