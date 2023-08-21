JUST IN: Tinubu Swears-In Umahi, Alake, Others As Ministers

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Tinubu-Swears-In-Ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently administering the oath of office to about 45 ministers-designate to formally commence their duties in the new administration.

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Yusuf M Tuggar was among the first batch of five ministers-designate to take the oath as he was sworn in as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Following him was Joseph Utsev, who was sworn in as the Minister of Water and Sanitation Resources. Muhammad A. Pate took the oath as the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

Among the dignitaries present are Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Below is the updated list of the ministers and their designations.

  1. Ministry of Niger Delta Development: Abubakar Momoh
  2. Minister Of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy: Bosun Tijani
  3. Minister Of State, Environment: Ishak Salako
  4. Minister Of Finance and Coordinating Minister of The Economy: Wale Edun
  5. Minister Of Marine and Blue Economy: Adegboyega Oyetola
  6. Minister Of Power: Adebayo Adelabu
  7. Minister Of State, Health and Social Welfare: Tunji Alausa
  8. Minister Of Solid Minerals Development: Dele Alake
  9. Minister Of Tourism: Lola Ade-John
  10. Minister Of Transportation: Saidu Alkali
  11. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
  12. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
  13. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
  14. Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
  15. Minister of Works, David Umahi
  16. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
  17. Minister of Youth: (Pending)
  18. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
  19. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources: Ekperikpe Ekpo
  20. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources: Heineken Lokpobiri
  21. Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
  22. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
  23. Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo
  24. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning- Atiku Bagudu
  25. Minister of State, FCT- Mariga Mahmoud
  26. Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation- Bello Goronyo
  27. Minister of Agriculture- Abubakar Kyari
  28. Minister of Education- Tahir Mamman
  29. Minister of Police Affairs- Ibrahim Geidam
  30. Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar
  31. Minister of Interior- Bunmi Tunji-Ojo
  32. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare- Ali Pate
  33. Minister of State, Steel and Development- Maigari Ahmadu
  34. Minister of Steel and Development- Shuaibu Audu
  35. Minister of Information and National Orientation- Muhammed Idris
  36. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice- Lateef Fagbemi
  37. Minister of Labour and Employment- Simon Lalong
  38. Minister of State, Police Affairs, Inman Suleiman
  39. Minister of Special Duties- Zephaniah Jisalo
  40. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation- Joseph Utsev
  41. Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security- Aliyu Abdullahi
  42. Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy- Hannatu Musawa
  43. Minister of Defence- Muhammed Badaru
  44. Minister of State for Defence- Bello Matawalle
  45. Minister of State, Education- Tanko Sununu
  46. Minister of Housing and Urban Development- Ahmed Dangiwa

