JUST IN: Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Boyfriend Kpokpogri Raises Alarm As FCDA Begins Demolition Of N700m Abuja Mansion 

Joseph Egbiri, a politician and former boyfriend of actress Tonto Dikeh, has cried out for help after the Federal Capital Development Authority(FCDA) demolished his mansion which he claims is worth over N700m million.

Prince Kpokpogri, as he’s popularly known, went live on Instagram on Saturday to show the moment the FCDA began demolishing the property located in the Guzape area of Abuja.

He said officials of the agency stormed his building early in the morning without notice and began to destroy his gate and fence.

According to him, no prior notice was issued to that effect, adding that he bought the land and paid all the necessary fees required of him to the government before erecting the building.

The embattled politician said he does not know what he has done to warrant the demolition as he has all the legal documents for the property.

He further stated that the agency claimed that they wanted to construct a road around the area and he questioned why his house had to be the first to be pulled down.

Lamenting, Kpokpogri said that his children were still inside the house when the demolition exercise commenced.

“I have children and visitors inside the house and these people just came and started demolishing without any reason”, he cried out.

Kpokpogri vowed to get to the root of the matter.