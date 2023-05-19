JUST IN: Tribunal Slams ‘Impostor’ SAN For Appearing In LP, Obi’s Case

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Another mild drama played out before the Presidential Election Petition Court sittings in Abuja on Friday during the petition of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi.

Advertisement

Recall that on May 17, Labour Party’s factional chairman Lamidi Apapa was seen struggling for a seat with the Julius Abure-led LP leadership in court.

Apapa had also announced appearance as LP representative while the national women leader of the Labour party, Mrs Dudu Manuga was still speaking.

The five-man panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani was not happy with the development and refused to record LP’s appearance but recorded Obi.

At the resumed pre-hearing session on Friday, Awa Kalu SAN announced appearance for the petitioners (standing in for the lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu SAN who was absent) while Obi announced appearance as the one representing both himself and Labour Party.

When he sat down, another lawyer, Barrister May Abamuche SAN, also rose up to announce his appearance for Labour Party.

Advertisement

The court was taken aback.

The senior advocate continued that he was instructed by the Labour Party to represent them in court.

But Justice Haruna interjected, saying he did not file the petition and two lawyers cannot announce appearance for petitioners.

“All I need to do is to take my leave,” the SAN said, looking embarrassed.

“That is none of our business!” A member of the panel, Justice Stephen Adah, responded.

Advertisement

“You either stay or you leave,” Justice Haruna added.

Another member of the panel, Justice A. Bello wondered how a SAN will not advice his client properly about the rudiments of court.

“As a learned silk, you should know better. You should have briefed your clients that two lawyers cannot appear for petitioners,” the judge said.

The lawyer then walked out of the court.

THE WHISTLER observed that Lamidi Apapa left the court room immediately when the lawyer left.

THE WHISTLER reports that it was the same Abamuche that withdrew the Action Alliance’s petition against Tinubu on May 8.

Advertisement

The court had subsequently struck out the AA application following its withdrawal.