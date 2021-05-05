Just In : Troops Foil Attempt To Kidnap 13 Farm Workers In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have reportedly foiled attempt to kidnap 13 persons after a fierce gun duel with suspected bandits.

The incident occurred in Gwagwada, Chikun Local government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the victims had gone to their various farms when they were attacked.

Aruwan said, “The 13 citizens, originally from Dutse, went to work at a farm called Tanadi Farm, which is located around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada general area of Chikun LGA. They were attacked by the armed bandits in the process.

“Troops on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and there engaged them in a gun duel.

“After the operations, the troops discovered that the bandits had shot two volunteers before their arrival.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner disclosed that the bandits also burnt a church and looted some houses in the area.

Reacting to the incident, the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufia sympatised with the leadership and members of the razed church, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage.