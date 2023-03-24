Just In: Twitter Influencer Chude Regains Freedom After 6 Days In Detention

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Twitter Influencer, Chude arrested by the police in Anambra.
Chude Nnamdi has been released on Friday after spending six days in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force.

Nnamdi was arrested by the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department on Saturday for cybercrime and was transferred to Abuja the following day.

The police had confirmed that Nnamdi was arrested for cyberstalking after a petition was filed against him for his social media posts.

Convener of the Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore in a tweet had confirmed his released noting that his team had visited the Force Headquarters in search of the Nnamdi earlier on Friday.

