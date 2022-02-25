JUST IN: UEFA Bombs Putin, Withdraws Champions League Final From Russia

The 2022 Champions League final has been moved from Russia following the military action on Ukraine.

The match will be played at the Stade de France in Paris, according to a resolution reached at UEFA emergency meeting which held on Friday.

The final was due to be played in St Petersburg on 28 May.

UEFA linked the possibility of the move to the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Europe’s football body thanked Macron for “his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis”.

It added, added, “Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.”

The football body also directed Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams to play their home matches away from their countries.