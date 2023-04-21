JUST IN: UK Deputy PM Resigns Over Allegations Of Bullying Staff In Office

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, has tendered his resignation from office following allegations of bullying leveled against him.

Advertisement

An Independent whistleblower and investigator, Adam Tolley, had filed a report revealing how members of staff allegedly expressed disapproval of Raab’s work ethics.

The report focused on his work as the UK foreign and justice secretary, adding that staff complained bitterly about his bullying behaviour at work.

An inquiry was therefore opened against him by relevant authorities.

On Friday, Raab stated in his letter that he had to resign based on the outcome of the inquiry on his tenure in those offices.

“I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word,” he said.

Advertisement

Raab added that even though the inquiry did not find anything substantial against him, he feels such report sets a ” dangerous precedent in setting the threshold for bullying so low.”