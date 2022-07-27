JUST IN: Uproar In Senate Over Lawan’s Refusal To Hear Impeachment Notice Against Buhari

111 SHARES Share Tweet

There was uproar in the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, refused to list for hearing impeachment notice issued by the opposition senators.

Led by senators on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the senators had before commencement of Tuesday’s plenary, issued impeachment notice, which was supposed to be listed on the order paper.

The order paper is the senators’ agenda which carries all expected issues for discussion for the day.

Ostensibly angered by Lawan’s refusal to list the issue among others, the senators protested.

Lawan also refused the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, to speak on the motion for the impeachment of Buhari.

Unable to contain what he called Lawan’s excesses, Aduda led other senators to walk out on the Senate President during the plenary.