Just In: US Embassy Raises Alarm Over Possible Terror Attacks In Abuja

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
boko-haram

The United States Embassy has disclosed plans to reduce its services over threat of terror attacks in Abuja.

The US intelligence disclosed this information on its website on Sunday where it issued a security alert on possible terror attacks in Abuja.

The alert read: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

“Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.”

The US Embassy, however, advised Americans living in Nigeria as well as Nigerians at large to avoid all non-essential travel or movement and stay alert.

They were also enjoined to review their security plans and keep their cell phone charged in case of emergency.

The intelligence also advised citizens to carry proper identification of themselves.

