JUST IN: US Urges Americans To Leave Afghanistan As Taliban Insurgency Rages

Following intense fighting between rebel groups and the Afghan Government forces, the United States Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, has directed American citizens to quickly leave the country.

The embassy is citing deteriorating security situation as the reason for the alert.

The Taliban is reported to be on the verge of capturing Kandahar, the country’s second largest city after previously capturing several towns.

“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. If you cannot afford to purchase an airline ticket at this time, please contact the U.S. Embassy at [email protected] for information regarding a repatriation loan.

“If you are a U.S. citizen and delaying your departure while you await an immigrant visa for a spouse or minor child, please contact us immediately. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul,” it stated.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the U.S. President Joe Biden had on April 14, announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, 20 years after containing terrorists’ onslaught against the Afghan Government.

The US military had deployed in response to a 2001 brutal attack on U.S. soil led by Alqaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, believed to have a foothold in the country.

But since the gradual withdrawal of the military ( which will be completed in August 31) , insurgent groups, including the Talibans have captured several cities in the country.