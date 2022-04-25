JUST IN: Vanguard Newspapers Nominate Kyari As 2021 Man Of The Year

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd Mele Kyari has been nominated as the Vanguard Newspapers man of the year for 2021.

The Chairman Editorial Board of Vanguard Newspapers, Ochereome Nnanna led other management staff of the Newspapers to present the letter of nomination to the GMD on Monday in Abuja.

The GMD appreciated the Newspaper for nominating him for the award adding that the award is coming at a time when the NNPC is undergoing huge transformation in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

Details later ...